Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated in Khulna

KHULNA, Aug 1, 2020 (BSS) – Eid Jamaats (congregations) on the holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest festival of the Muslims, was held today (Saturday) only inside the mosques instead of open spaces in the city as elsewhere in the upazilas in Khulna to contain further spread of the COVID-19 infection.

The two main Eid jamaats (congregations) were held at Khulna town Jame Mosque here under the joint supervision of Khulna District Administration, Khulna City Corporation (KCC) and Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP).

The first Eid jamaat was held at 8am at town Jame Mosque in the city. Khatib of the mosque Maulana Mohammad Saleh conducted the Eid Jamaat while the second and last congregation was held at 9am at the same place. Khulna divisional commissioner Dr Md Anwar Uddin Howlader, deputy commissioner Md Helal Hossain, among others, attended the Eid jamaats.

The other main Eid Jamaats were held at different Jame Mosques including Collectorate Jame Mosque, Khulna Alia Kamil Madrasa Jame Mosque, Newmarket Baitun Nur Jame Mosque, Baitul Aman Jame Mosque, Iqbalnagar Jame Mosque and Sonadanga Baitush Sharif Jame Mosque between 7 am and 9 am.

Besides, Khulna City Corporation (KCC) also arranged Eid congregations at mosques in its 31 Wards under the supervision of concerned ward councilors and local mosques managing committees. The devotees and mosque authorities followed the health safety guidelines considering the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

During the Eid prayers, everybody stand in prayers following the guidelines, set by the Islamic Foundation.

Every devotee who went to a mosque for Eid prayers were wear a mask and carry their own jainamaz (prayer mat) and tupee (cap) instead of using those in the mosque.

Rolling out of carpets in mosques during Eid prayers was prohibited and the whole mosques were cleaned after using disinfectant ingredients before congregations.

Soaps and hand sanitizers were kept at the mosques entrance for devotees to clean their hands before entering the mosque premises.

Social distancing measures and health directives was followed when standing in the jamaat for Eid prayers following the guidelines of the Islamic Foundation.

With the help of local Islamic scholars (Imam, Madrasa Teachers and Students) devotees, slaughtered their sacrificial animals (Qurbani) mostly KCC designated slaughtering spots after holding Eid namaaj.

In observance of the day, national flag were hoisted atop all government, semi-government, private, autonomous institutions and buildings in the morning and lowered before sunset.

Special meals are being served among the inmates of different hospitals, prisons, government children’s homes, vagabond welfare and distressed welfare centers on the occasion of Eid.

In order to maintain law and order on Eid, the law enforcement were put on maximum alert to ensure public security.