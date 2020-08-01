Rajshahi’s main Eid congregation held at Dargah Mosque

RAJSHAHI, Aug 1, 2020 (BSS) – The main jamaat (congregation) for holy Eid-ul-Azha prayers in Rajshahi city was held at Hazrat Shah Makhdum (r) Dargah Mosque at 8 am through complying with the government directives amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Pesh Imam and Khatib of the mosque Mawlana Mustafizur Rahman conducted the Eid prayers.

This year, the city’s main Eid congregation was not held at the conventional Hazrat Shah Makhdum Central Eidgah for the second consecutive time in its history after the Eid-Ul-Fitr due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Shariful Islam, Member of Hazrat Shah Mukhdum Dargah Trustee Board, said they took adequate preparations for holding the today’s Eid-jammat through complying with the government directives properly amid the present adverse situation.

Some other big Eid jamaats in the city were held at Rajshahi University Central Jame Mosque, RUET Central Jame Mosque, Hatemkha Jame Mosque, Shalbagan Jame Mosque, Police Line Jame Mosque, Mahisbathan Jame Mosque and Upashahar Jame Mosque.

Thousands of musallis at the end of Eid jamaats offered special munajats seeking divine blessings and eternal peace of departed souls particularly their near and dear ones, continued peace, progress, and prosperity of the country and as well as greater welfare of the Muslim Ummah. After the Eid congregations, the Muslim devotees sacrificed their beloved beasts in the name of Almighty Allah.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police had issued nine-point government directives relating to holding the Eid-congregations through maintaining social distancing and other protective measures to stem the Covid-19 spread.

He said need-based steps were taken so that all the mosque committees arranged Eid-jamaat through complying with the directives in the greater interest of the public in general.

Side by side with the district administration, all the government entities concerned including Islamic Foundation worked hard to this end, he added.