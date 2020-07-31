1,400 Imam, khatib get food assistance in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 31, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 1,400 Imam, Khatib,
Muazzin, Khadem and Hafez of 450 mosques in the city were given food
and financial assistance as Eid greetings to make sure of their
celebration of the Eid.
They were given Taka seven lakh in cash and 14 metric tons of rice
as the gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and as a part of the
government’s instant humanitarian support to handle the Covid-19
pandemic situation here this afternoon.
Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman formally
inaugurated the distribution programme at the city bhaban conference
room saying such type of humanitarian assistance will continue to cope
with the troubled situation until its end.
He said the present government under the dynamic leadership of
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to ensure
food security to the jobless people amid the present troubled time.
Another 37,315 members of 187 professional bodies were given 278.88
tonnes of rice to lessen their livelihood related hardship earlier in
eight phases earlier.
Liton said there is no crisis of food as the government has
sufficient stock and urged the recipients not to be panicked in this
regard.
As part of the government’s instant humanitarian assistance, the RCC
has, so far, distributed 1,394.85 tonnes of rice, Taka 48.12 lakh in
cash and 145 cartons of baby food among the badly affected families as
part of the government humanitarian assistance to handle the present
troubled situation.
It has also distributed various types of foodstuffs like 325.33
tonnes of rice, 58.68 tonnes of pulse, 58.45 tonnes of potato, 15.08
tonnes of flour, 17 tonnes of fine and aromatic rice, 11.2 tonnes of
sugar, 11,250 packets of vermicelli, 39 tonnes of pumpkin and 4.52
tonnes of spinach to tackle the pandemic situation.
The city corporation has been distributing the relief materials
among the affected families to tackle the present troubled situation
and the assistance will continue until the troubled situation ends.