1,400 Imam, khatib get food assistance in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, July 31, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 1,400 Imam, Khatib,

Muazzin, Khadem and Hafez of 450 mosques in the city were given food

and financial assistance as Eid greetings to make sure of their

celebration of the Eid.

They were given Taka seven lakh in cash and 14 metric tons of rice

as the gift of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and as a part of the

government’s instant humanitarian support to handle the Covid-19

pandemic situation here this afternoon.

Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation AHM Khairuzzaman formally

inaugurated the distribution programme at the city bhaban conference

room saying such type of humanitarian assistance will continue to cope

with the troubled situation until its end.

He said the present government under the dynamic leadership of

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly to ensure

food security to the jobless people amid the present troubled time.

Another 37,315 members of 187 professional bodies were given 278.88

tonnes of rice to lessen their livelihood related hardship earlier in

eight phases earlier.

Liton said there is no crisis of food as the government has

sufficient stock and urged the recipients not to be panicked in this

regard.

As part of the government’s instant humanitarian assistance, the RCC

has, so far, distributed 1,394.85 tonnes of rice, Taka 48.12 lakh in

cash and 145 cartons of baby food among the badly affected families as

part of the government humanitarian assistance to handle the present

troubled situation.

It has also distributed various types of foodstuffs like 325.33

tonnes of rice, 58.68 tonnes of pulse, 58.45 tonnes of potato, 15.08

tonnes of flour, 17 tonnes of fine and aromatic rice, 11.2 tonnes of

sugar, 11,250 packets of vermicelli, 39 tonnes of pumpkin and 4.52

tonnes of spinach to tackle the pandemic situation.

The city corporation has been distributing the relief materials

among the affected families to tackle the present troubled situation

and the assistance will continue until the troubled situation ends.