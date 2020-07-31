Coronavirus: latest global developments

PARIS, July 31, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Here are the latest developments in

the coronavirus crisis:

– Historic recessions –

The eurozone registers a historic 12.1 percent collapse in the

second quarter, according to Eurostat.

France’s economy slumps a record 13.8 percent over the period

following a strict coronavirus lockdown that slammed consumer

spending, the INSEE statistics agency says.

Spain also records an 18.5 percent plunge in GDP, as a result of

one of Europe’s most stringent lockdowns which battered its key

tourism industry. Portugal’s economy plunges by 14.1 percent and

Italy’s an unprecedented 12.4 percent.

– Hong Kong elections postponed –

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam says local elections planned for

September will be postponed for a year because coronavirus cases have

surged, a move that infuriates democracy supporters.

Around half of Hong Kong’s 3,100 COVID-19 cases have been detected

in the past month and authorities fear hospitals are on the verge of

being overwhelmed.

– UK halts reopening – Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain

will “put the brakes on” easing lockdown rules, involving the

reopening of some public places, for at least two weeks following a

rise in coronavirus cases.

He is speaking as new lockdown restrictions come into force in

parts of northern England, following a spike in regional coronavirus

infections. Under the measures, people from different households in

affected areas are banned from meeting indoors.

– Vaccines –

Japan has signed a deal to secure 120 million doses of a potential

coronavirus vaccine being developed by German pharmaceutical group

BioNTech and US pharma giant Pfizer.

Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK are to receive up to $2.1 billion from

the US government for the development of a COVID-19 vaccine, of which

they are to supply 100 million doses to the Americans.

– Nearly 674,000 deaths – The pandemic has killed at least 673,909

people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, with more

than 17.3 million people infected, according to an AFP tally at 1100

GMT on Friday based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths with 152,070, followed by

Brazil with 91,263, Mexico 46,000, Britain with 45,999, and India

which overtakes Italy in fifth place with 35,747.

– Jobs axed –

Dutch airline KLM says it will shed up to 5,000 jobs by the end of

2021 due to a “crisis of unprecedented magnitude” caused by the

pandemic, despite a 3.4-billion-euro ($4.0-billion) Dutch government

bailout.

Swedish truck maker Scania also confirms plans to cut 5,000 jobs

globally due to the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.

– First deaths in Vietnam, Fiji –

Vietnam records its first coronavirus death in a 70-year-old man,

amid a rebound of the pandemic in a country that had previously been

praised for containing the contagion.

Fiji also announces its first coronavirus death, in a 66-year-old

man who tested positive after returning from India, where he had

undergone heart surgery. Health officials say that it is not the

precursor to a major outbreak.

– Everest reopens –

Nepal reopens its mountains, including Everest, for the autumn

trekking and climbing season in a bid to boost the struggling tourism

sector after a lockdown. The government will permit international

flights to land in the country from August 17.

– Germany widens quarantine list –

Germany adds three northern Spanish regions to its list of

high-risk destinations, meaning anyone arriving from those areas will

have to produce a negative coronavirus test or go into quarantine for

14 days.

Germany’s foreign ministry says it has issued a travel warning for

the regions of Catalonia, Navarre and Aragon following a spike in

COVID-19 cases there.

– Hajj ritual scaled down –

Muslim pilgrims used sanitised pebbles to “stone the devil” in the

last major ritual of the hajj, which the Saudi king acknowledged had

been tough to organise this year.

Only up to 10,000 pilgrims are taking part this year after millions

of international pilgrims were barred.