PM greets countrymen on Eid-ul-Azha

DHAKA, July 31, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today

extended her heartiest greetings to the people of the country on the

eve of the Eid-ul-Azha, urging them to devote themselves to ensuring

the welfare of the country and its people by upholding the spirit of

sacrifice.

“Dear countrymen, Assalamualaikum. The holy Eid-ul-Azha has once

again come to us after a year. During this bad time of the coronavirus

pandemic, may this Eid bring endless happiness in our life by removing

all the darkness,” she said in a recorded video message aired by

Bangladesh Television and private TV channels.

“Let’s dedicate ourselves to ensuring the welfare of our country and

its people being imbued with the spirit of sacrifice realising the

essence of the Eid-ul-Azha,” she said.

She wished a happy Eid-ul-Azha to all Bangladeshi brothers and

sisters staying at home and outside of the country.

The premier urged the countrymen to follow the health guidelines

properly to prevent spreading of the COVID-19.

She ended the message, saying, “Stay well and safe. Eid Mubarak.”

Earlier, the prime minister sent her Eid-ul-Azha greetings to the

people in an audio message which reached the public through their

mobile phones.