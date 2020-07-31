PM greets countrymen on Eid-ul-Azha

DHAKA, July 31, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today
extended her heartiest greetings to the people of the country on the
eve of the Eid-ul-Azha, urging them to devote themselves to ensuring
the welfare of the country and its people by upholding the spirit of
sacrifice.
“Dear countrymen, Assalamualaikum. The holy Eid-ul-Azha has once
again come to us after a year. During this bad time of the coronavirus
pandemic, may this Eid bring endless happiness in our life by removing
all the darkness,” she said in a recorded video message aired by
Bangladesh Television and private TV channels.
“Let’s dedicate ourselves to ensuring the welfare of our country and
its people being imbued with the spirit of sacrifice realising the
essence of the Eid-ul-Azha,” she said.
She wished a happy Eid-ul-Azha to all Bangladeshi brothers and
sisters staying at home and outside of the country.
The premier urged the countrymen to follow the health guidelines
properly to prevent spreading of the COVID-19.
She ended the message, saying, “Stay well and safe. Eid Mubarak.”
Earlier, the prime minister sent her Eid-ul-Azha greetings to the
people in an audio message which reached the public through their
mobile phones.