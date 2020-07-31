PM urges all to be imbued with essence of Eid-ul-Azha

DHAKA, July 31, 2020 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon the countrymen to be imbued with the Eid-ul-Azha’s spirit of sacrifice to participate in welfare-oriented activities to establish a discrimination-free, happy, prosperous and peaceful Bangladesh.

In a message on the eve of the holy Eid-ul-Azha, she said the unique instance set by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) by sacrificing his dearest thing for the satisfaction of Allah will be imitated and followed forever.

Through the festival, the capable Muslims establish the bonding of sympathy and equality among the mankind by distributing meat of their sacrificial animals among relatives and neighbours, she added.

“Eid-ul-Azha teaches us peace, sympathy, sacrifice and brotherhood. Let us establish a happy, prosperous and peaceful Bangladesh, free from discrimination, by participating in the welfare-oriented activities and realizing the essence of Eid-ul-Azha,” the premier said.

She said this time the Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated in a crisis period as coronavirus has made the entire world stagnant.

The prime minister said her government is taking required measures to tackle the situation and extend cooperation to the people.

“Allah tests patience of human being in crisis. During this time, we will have to cooperate with each other having endless patience with tolerant and sympathetic mindsets,” she said.

The premier extended her heartfelt thanks to health workers, physicians, nurses, police, administration, law enforcement agencies, armed forces, bankers and cleaners and others who are providing continuous services to people during this crisis period.

Besides, she urged all to sacrifice their animals in designated places following health guidelines properly.

The prime minister also called upon all to celebrate the festival staying at respective homes to check the spread of the deadly virus and offer special prayers to the almighty for freeing the mankind from the pandemic.

She greeted the countrymen and the Muslims in the world on the occasion and hoped that like every year, the Eid will bring happiness and joy to all.

Sheikh Hasina prayed to Allah for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country and Muslim Ummah on the holy day.