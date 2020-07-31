Rajshahi’s main Eid congregation at Dargah Mosque at 8 am

RAJSHAHI, July 31, 2020 (BSS) – The main jamaat (congregation) for holy Eid-ul-Adha prayers in Rajshahi city will be held at Hazrat Shah Makhdum (r) Dargah Mosque at 8 am through complying with the government directives amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Pesh Imam and Khatib of the mosque Mawlana Mustafizur Rahman will conduct the Eid jamaat.

This year, the city’s main Eid congregation will not be held at the conventional Hazrat Shah Makhdum Central Eidgah due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The second one will be held at the same mosque at 9am. Assistant Imam of the mosque Hafrez Rajaul Karim will conduct the jamaat.

Shariful Islam, Member of Hazrat Shah Mukhdum Dargah Trustee Board, said they are taking preparations for holding the tomorrow’s Eid-jammat through complying with the government directives properly amid the present adverse situation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Abdul Jalil issued nine-point government directives relating to holding the Eid-congregations through maintaining social distancing and other protective measures to stem the Covid-19 spread.

He said need-based steps were taken so that all the mosque committees arrange Eid-jamaat through complying with the directives in the greater interest of the public in general.

Side by side with the district administration, all the government entities concerned including Islamic Foundation are working relentlessly to this end, he added.

Meanwhile, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has taken up steps for safe removal of sacrificial animal waste within 12 hours of slaughtering on the holy Eid-ul -Azha.

As part of the efforts, the RCC has fixed the selective spots for slaughtering sacrificial animals on tomorrow’s Eid day in the city.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said the city corporation is working for safe removal of sacrificial animal waste within 12 hours so that the city residents can see it neat and clean within the following morning.

He urged the city dwellers to slaughter the animals only in selected places for keeping the metropolis along with its air and water free from pollution and other contamination.

The mayor laid the importance of planned and hygienic slaughtering of animals for protecting the public health from lethal COVID-19 virus.