68.03pc COVID-19 patients recover in Rangpur division

RANGPUR, July 31, 2020 (BSS) – In spite of an increasing trend in the daily number of coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in recent weeks, the recovery rate also rises and currently stands at 68.03 percent in Rangpur division.

“A total of 4,207 COVID-19 infected patients out of total 6,184 healed till Thursday at the recovery rate of 68.03 percent,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.

The total number of infected patients stood at 2,714 in all eight districts of Rangpur division a month ago on June 30 last when the number of recovered patients was 1,579 with the recovery rate of 58.17 percent.

Talking to BSS, Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said 126 more COVID-19 infected patients recovered on Thursday raising their total number to 4,207 in all eight districts of Rangpur division.

The 4,207 recovered patients include 1,311 of Rangpur, 203 of Panchagarh, 584 of Nilphamari, 238 of Lalmonirhat, 250 of Kurigram, 245 of Thakurgaon, 1,046 of Dinajpur and 330 of Gaibandha districts.

Meanwhile, 117 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on Thursday after testing 470 collected samples at two COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur and Dinajpur raising their total number to 6,184 in Rangpur division.

“The district-wise break up of the total 6,184 patients stands at 1,695 in Rangpur, 318 in Panchagarh, 659 in Nilphamari, 376 in Lalmonirhat, 483 in Kurigram, 369 in Thakurgaon, 1,637 in Dinajpur and 647 Gaibandha,” he said.

A total of 40,191 collected samples of Rangpur division were tested till Thursday night, and of them, 6,184 reported COVID-19 positive with an infection rate of 15.38 percent.

“The recovery rate currently stands at 68.03 percent which is more than four times higher than the infection rate of 15.38 in the division,” Dr. Khan said.

Meanwhile, the total number of fatalities rose to 108 with one more death reported from Dinajpur in the division on Thursday.

“The district-wise break up of the total 108 fatalities stands at 31 in Rangpur, 36 in Dinajpur, 12 in Gaibandha, nine in Nilphamari, six each in Kurigram and Thakurgaon, five in Panchagarh and three in Lalmonirhat districts,” he added.

A total of 60,698 people were put in quarantines since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in Rangpur division, among them, 55,096 have so far been released and 5,602 are remaining in home or institutional quarantines.

The government hospitals and other health services providing facilities of Rangpur division have 1,123 physicians, 1,757 nurses and 5,907 other staff to provide treatments to the infected patients and face the COVID-19 situation.

“A total of 1,74,313 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) were received so far, and of those, 1,09,906 pieces distributed with a current stock of 64,407 pieces in the division,” Dr. Khan said.

Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain said inclusive steps have been taken to provide improved health services to the infected patients and inspire the people in abiding by the health directives to prevent COVID-19 spread.