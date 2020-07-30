DSCC will remove wastes of sacrificial animals within 24hrs

DHAKA, July 30, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC)
will dispose of the wastes of sacrificial animals within 24 hours
after the holy Eid-ul-Azha to keep the city clean and prevent
environment pollution.
A monitoring control room has been set up at the Shitalakkha Hall of
Nagar Bhaban to supervise the cattle markets and sacrificial animals
wastes removal activities, said a press release.
Besides, another team has also been formed in coordination of the
officials and employees of DSCC to supervise the waste removal
activities on the spot in 75 wards. Any city dweller under the Dhaka
South City Corporation can contact the control room at mobile on:
01709900705.
Approximately 5.5 thousand metric tons of wastes will be produced on
the day of Eid-ul-Azha and one lakh special bags are being distributed
from DSCC for storing wastes, it added.
Animals will be slaughtered at 75 designated places in 75 wards of
DSCC. One lakh leaflets have been distributed to create public
awareness to this end.
A total of 6,000 cleaners including DSCC’s own, outsourcing and
primary waste collection service provider staff and all levels of DSCC
officials and employees will be ready to ensure clean the environment.
A total of 300 heavy and light vehicles have been prepared and the
place of sacrifice will be decontaminated by sprinkling water mixed
with savlon and bleaching through 12 water carts.
To protect the environment and keep it free from pollution, about 42
tons of bleaching powder and 1,800 liters of liquid disinfectant will
be sprayed in the designated places of DSCC, the release added.