DSCC will remove wastes of sacrificial animals within 24hrs

DHAKA, July 30, 2020 (BSS) – Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC)

will dispose of the wastes of sacrificial animals within 24 hours

after the holy Eid-ul-Azha to keep the city clean and prevent

environment pollution.

A monitoring control room has been set up at the Shitalakkha Hall of

Nagar Bhaban to supervise the cattle markets and sacrificial animals

wastes removal activities, said a press release.

Besides, another team has also been formed in coordination of the

officials and employees of DSCC to supervise the waste removal

activities on the spot in 75 wards. Any city dweller under the Dhaka

South City Corporation can contact the control room at mobile on:

01709900705.

Approximately 5.5 thousand metric tons of wastes will be produced on

the day of Eid-ul-Azha and one lakh special bags are being distributed

from DSCC for storing wastes, it added.

Animals will be slaughtered at 75 designated places in 75 wards of

DSCC. One lakh leaflets have been distributed to create public

awareness to this end.

A total of 6,000 cleaners including DSCC’s own, outsourcing and

primary waste collection service provider staff and all levels of DSCC

officials and employees will be ready to ensure clean the environment.

A total of 300 heavy and light vehicles have been prepared and the

place of sacrifice will be decontaminated by sprinkling water mixed

with savlon and bleaching through 12 water carts.

To protect the environment and keep it free from pollution, about 42

tons of bleaching powder and 1,800 liters of liquid disinfectant will

be sprayed in the designated places of DSCC, the release added.