Covid-19 report mandatory for countries which need it: Imran

DHAKA, July 30, 2020 (BSS) – The government has slightly changed its move in making mandatory receiving of coronavirus negative certificate by abroad goers for only those countries which need it instead of every intending passenger to go outside the country.

“Now receiving coronavirus negative certificate remains mandatory for going aboard. Under the circumstances, there is partial correction in the rule that it will be mandatory for only intending aboard goers of those countries which need,” Expatriates Welfare and Overseas

Employment Minister Imran Ahmed today said this while chairing an urgent inter-ministerial meeting at the secretariat.

But, he said, general physical examination for abroad goers will be strengthened at the airports as civil aviation ministry and health services division will take necessary measures to this end.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Dr.Ahmad Kaikaus, Senior Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mahibul Haque and Armed Forces Division Principal Staff Officer Lieutenant

General Md Mahfuzur Rahman addressed the meeting, moderated by Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen.

Imran said his ministry will designate required institutions for Covid-19 testing after evaluating the suitability of extension of interests (EoI) received from the government approved diagnostic centers following consultations with concerned ministries and divisions.

Decision was taken that Health Services Division of the Health Ministry will provide technical and expertise facilities to cooperate with the approved diagnostic centers in properly doing their job in Covid-19 testing.

The expatriates’ welfare minister said his ministry has taken various realistic and time-befitting steps to increase awareness among expatriate Bangladeshis to face the Covid-19 situation, in immigration to home from abroad and reintegration while the government measures would be further accelerated to prevent human trafficking.

He said Covid-19 testing labs will be set up for abroad goers in Chattogram and Sylhet and quarantine facilities will be ensured for aboard returnees.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Security Services Division Secretary Md Shahiduzzaman, Health Services Division Secretary Md Abdul Mannan and Civil Aviation Authority Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman also spoke on the occasion, among others.