Three on 14-day remand in two cases over Pallabi blast

DHAKA, July 30, 2020 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today placed three persons on total 14-day remand each in two separate cases lodged over Pallabi Police Station blast.

The three accused are Rafikul Islam, Shahidul Islam and Mosharraf.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam put them on seven-day remand in weapons case and another seven-day remand in a case lodged under the explosive substance act.

Earlier, police produced the trio before the court and pleaded to place them on 10-day remand in explosive case and seven-day remand in weapons case.

Police in the early hours of July 29 arrested the trio from Kalshi Graveyard area and recovered two pistols, four bullets and a device similar to digital weighing scale. The device suddenly exploded in the police stations later in the morning, injuring five persons, including four policemen.