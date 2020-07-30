Muslim pilgrims to scale Mount Arafat for peak of hajj

MOUNT ARAFAT, Saudi Arabia, July 30, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – Muslim

pilgrims converged Thursday on Saudi Arabia’s Mount Arafat for the

climax of this year’s hajj, the smallest in modern times and a sharp

contrast to the massive crowds of previous years.

A tight security cordon has been erected all around the foot of the

rocky hill outside Mecca, also known as Jabal al-Rahma or Mount of

Mercy.

Pilgrims, donning masks and observing social distancing, were

brought in buses from neighbouring Mina, state television showed, as

Saudi authorities impose measures to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.

They were subject to temperature checks and attended a sermon —

which state media said was translated into 10 languages — before they

set off on the climb to the summit for hours of Koran recitals and

prayers to atone for their sins.

The scene was strikingly different to last year’s ritual when a sea

of pilgrims ascended Mount Arafat, marshalled by tens of thousands of

stewards in a bid to prevent any crushes.

After sunset prayers, pilgrims will make their way down Mount Arafat

to Muzdalifah, another holy site where they will sleep under the stars

to prepare for the final stage of hajj, the symbolic “stoning of the

devil”.

It takes place on Friday and also marks the beginning of Eid

al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice.

The hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam and a must for

able-bodied Muslims at least once in their lifetime, is usually one of

the world’s largest religious gatherings.

But only up to 10,000 people already residing in the kingdom will

participate in this year’s ritual, compared with 2019’s gathering of

some 2.5 million from around the world.

“You are not our guests but those of God, the custodian of the two

holy mosques (Saudi Arabia’s King Salman) and the nation,” Hajj

Minister Mohammad Benten said in a video released by the media

ministry on Wednesday.

– Security cordon –

A security cordon has been thrown around the holy sites to prevent

any security breaches, an interior ministry spokesman said.

Riyadh faced strong criticism in 2015 when some 2,300 worshippers

were killed in the deadliest stampede in the gathering’s history.

But this year, those risks are greatly reduced by the much smaller crowd.

The pilgrims have all been tested for the virus, and foreign

journalists were barred from this year’s hajj, usually a huge global

media event.

As part of the rites completed over five days in the holy city of

Mecca and its surroundings, the pilgrims converged on Mount Arafat

after spending the night in Mina.

A district of Mecca, Mina sits in a narrow valley surrounded by

rocky mountains, and is transformed each year into a vast encampment

for pilgrims.

They began the hajj on Wednesday with their first “tawaf”, the

circumambulation of the Kaaba, a large structure in Mecca’s Grand

Mosque towards which Muslims around the world pray.

The Kaaba is draped in a black cloth embroidered in gold with

Koranic verses and known as the kiswa, which is changed each year

during the pilgrimage.

Pilgrims were brought inside the mosque in small batches, walking

along paths marked on the floor, in sharp contrast to the normal sea

of humanity that swirls around the Kaaba during hajj.