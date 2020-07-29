US to withdraw 11,900 troops from Germany

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2020 (BSS/AFP) – The United States will slash

its military presence in Germany by 11,900 troops in what the Pentagon

on Wednesday called a “strategic” repositioning but President Donald

Trump said was to punish Berlin for its weak defense spending.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said that the Pentagon will be

sending home about 6,400 of its military personnel in Germany, and

move nearly 5,600 to other NATO countries, including Italy and

Belgium.

Some could also be relocated to Poland and the Baltic countries if

Washington can reach agreements with them, he said.

The move, which will cost the US government several billion dollars,

will cut the presence of US military personnel in Germany to around

24,000, Esper said.

He stressed that the action is part of his broader plan to

reposition US military forces around the world to better address key

threats and enhance flexibility, including with the NATO alliance,

which is focused on deterring a possible Russian threat to Europe.

But at the White House Trump told reporters that Germany has not

paid its fair share for the defense of Europe.

“They are there to protect Europe, they are there to protect

Germany, and Germany is supposed to pay for it,” Trump said of the

troops.

“We don’t want to be the suckers anymore…. We’re protecting

Germany, so we’re reducing the force because they’re not paying the

bills.”

In moves that could begin within weeks, some US command operations

currently in Germany will be moved to Belgium and Italy, where they

will be located with their NATO counterparts, Esper said.

“This will strengthen NATO and improve the operational efficiency

and readiness of over 2,000 (US) service members,” he said.

The planned relocation of 2,500 US air force personnel from Britain

to Germany has been cancelled.

The Pentagon also will move an F-16 fighter squadron from Germany to

Italy, closer to the Black Sea area where they can protect NATO’s

southeastern region, he said.

Another command unit and US troops could be rotated into Poland,

Esper said, if Warsaw signs a defense cooperation and burden-sharing

agreement crafted by Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda in June.

– ‘Strategic and positive shift’ –

“The repositioning of our forces in Europe constitutes a major

strategic and positive shift,” Esper said.

“These changes will unquestionably achieve the core principles of

enhancing US and NATO deterrence of Russia; strengthening NATO;

reassuring allies; and, improving US strategic flexibility,” he said.

The goal is “to enhance deterrence and reassure allies along NATO’s

southeastern flank,” Esper said.

The move could have a significant economic and strategic impact in

Germany, where tens of thousands of US troops have been stationed

since the end of World War II.

Earlier this month, the leaders of four German states urged the US

Congress to block the troop reduction, warning it could weaken the

Atlantic alliance’s front against Moscow.

Esper said the move was long-discussed and was not the result of

President Donald Trump’s unhappiness with the relationship between

Washington and Berlin.

Trump abruptly announced plans for the cut in June amid rising

political and trade tensions between the two countries.

That came after German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected Trump’s

plan to convene the Group of Seven leaders in Washington, citing the

ongoing coronavirus threat. At the time, Trump maintained the virus’

spread was in decline.

Angered, Trump postponed the summit and then said he would expand

the group to include Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia was expelled from the elite group after its seizure of

Ukraine’s Crimea region on the Black Sea in 2014.