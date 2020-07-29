CCC to remove wastes by 5 pm as 5,000 workers kept ready

CHATTOGRAM, July 29, 2020 (BSS) – At least 5,000 workers and

employees of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) have kept ready for

cleaning sacrificial animal wastes in the port city by 5 pm on the day

of Eid-ul-Azha.

“Besides, over 350 vehicles will be ready. “Arrangements will be

made to sprinkle 20 tonness of bleaching powder at the places of

slaughter. This time the ward will be given as many trips as needed.

For the overall monitoring of the work, there will be one control room

in the CCC office,” said city Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin.

He said, last year, CCC has a record of removing all sacrificial

animal wastes from the city’s different areas by 8 pm on Eid day.

Mayor AJM Nasiruddin announced to provide all kinds of logistical

support as per the demand of the concerned officers and employees at a

preparatory meeting held on Wednesday evening ahead of removal of

wastes from Korbani.

On the day of Eid-ul-Azha, the cleaners will start their work from

11am for collecting wastes from the slaughterhouse of the sacrificial

animal designated by the CCC from its 41 wards, he added.

Councilors, secretaries and conservancy supervisors of each ward

will supervise these matters in their respective wards, he added.

Waste Standing Committee member Nurul Haque presided over the

meeting while the mayor’s private secretary Abul Hashem was the

special guest.

According to the meeting sources, the city has been divided into

four zones for the convenience of waste disposal and four councilors

have been given responsibility in each zone.

They are: Councilor Mubarak Ali, Councilor Md. Abdul Quader,

Councilor Nurul Haque and Councilor Morshed Akhter Chowdhury. They

will oversee the work of their respective zones.

Mayor AJM Nasiruddin hoped that everyone to be aware of the crisis

in a short time during corona situation.

He sought cooperation from city dwellers, all ward councilors,

officials and employees of the clean and engineering department of the

corporation in removing the waste of the sacrificial animals in time.