Quader for repairing dilapidated roads to make smooth Eid journey

DHAKA, July 29, 2020 (BSS) – Road Transport and Bridges Minister

Obaidul Quader today asked all concerned to repair the incessant

rain-affected roads to ensure smooth journey for home-goers during the

Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims.

“I urge all concerned of the roads and highways department to

repair all dilapidated roads so that people don’t suffer,” he said.

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, gave the directives

joining a videoconferencing from his capital’s official residence with

the officials of Chattogram roads zone of Chattogram Roads and

Highways, BRTC and BRTA on the progress of Tunnel Project and Eid

preparation.

Quader called upon the transport owners and workers to extend

necessary cooperation to execute the road-transport law and restore

discipline in roads for their own (owners and workers) interest.

Issuing a note of warning against the corruption in BRTC concerned,

Quader said, “None will go unpunished, if he or she doesn’t give up

the corrupt practices.”

Prime Minister’s Sheikh Hasina’s government is trying to enhance

the capacity of this institution, the minister said, adding, “If its

people don’t come out from the graft practices, it will be very

difficult to keep up this institution . . . Irregularities must be

stopped and none will be spared unless he or she becomes cautious or

corrected.”

Expressing grave concern over the prevailing indiscipline and

questionable construction works in the roads and highways, Quader said

presently country witnessed huge development in infrastructure, but no

discipline has been restored in roads as there are many complaints in

the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

On the overall development activities in Chattogram region, the AL

general secretary said the up gradation of the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar

highway to four lanes has already done, in principal, funding approval

of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) while activities for

setting up Chattogram metro rail has already been started with the

feasibility study in this connection.

Road transport and bridges ministry still continues its efforts

through Economic Relations Division department (ERD) in this regard,

the minister added.

Fearing the possible deluge in Chattogram and hilly areas, all

necessary instruction have been given to the individuals concerned

there, the minister said, adding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is

always by the side of the flood victims and even the government and

Awami League leaders and workers are also remain with them to provide

humanitarian assistance.

Quader said the Karnaphuli Multi Tunnel, an under-construction

underwater expressway tunnel in the port city of Chattogram under the

Karnaphuli river, is a unique initiative of Sheikh Hasina, the

daughter of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu.

“This tunnel will help change the image of development in the port

city . . . In the meantime, the excavation of one of two tubes in the

tunnel work is almost 90 percent completed,” he mentioned.

He also asked all concerned to complete the initiative of widening

Cox’s Bazar-Inani Marine Drive road as early as possible.