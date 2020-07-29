Quader for repairing dilapidated roads to make smooth Eid journey

DHAKA, July 29, 2020 (BSS) – Road Transport and Bridges Minister
Obaidul Quader today asked all concerned to repair the incessant
rain-affected roads to ensure smooth journey for home-goers during the
Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims.
“I urge all concerned of the roads and highways department to
repair all dilapidated roads so that people don’t suffer,” he said.
Quader, also Awami League general secretary, gave the directives
joining a videoconferencing from his capital’s official residence with
the officials of Chattogram roads zone of Chattogram Roads and
Highways, BRTC and BRTA on the progress of Tunnel Project and Eid
preparation.
Quader called upon the transport owners and workers to extend
necessary cooperation to execute the road-transport law and restore
discipline in roads for their own (owners and workers) interest.
Issuing a note of warning against the corruption in BRTC concerned,
Quader said, “None will go unpunished, if he or she doesn’t give up
the corrupt practices.”
Prime Minister’s Sheikh Hasina’s government is trying to enhance
the capacity of this institution, the minister said, adding, “If its
people don’t come out from the graft practices, it will be very
difficult to keep up this institution . . . Irregularities must be
stopped and none will be spared unless he or she becomes cautious or
corrected.”
Expressing grave concern over the prevailing indiscipline and
questionable construction works in the roads and highways, Quader said
presently country witnessed huge development in infrastructure, but no
discipline has been restored in roads as there are many complaints in
the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).
On the overall development activities in Chattogram region, the AL
general secretary said the up gradation of the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar
highway to four lanes has already done, in principal, funding approval
of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) while activities for
setting up Chattogram metro rail has already been started with the
feasibility study in this connection.
Road transport and bridges ministry still continues its efforts
through Economic Relations Division department (ERD) in this regard,
the minister added.
Fearing the possible deluge in Chattogram and hilly areas, all
necessary instruction have been given to the individuals concerned
there, the minister said, adding that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is
always by the side of the flood victims and even the government and
Awami League leaders and workers are also remain with them to provide
humanitarian assistance.
Quader said the Karnaphuli Multi Tunnel, an under-construction
underwater expressway tunnel in the port city of Chattogram under the
Karnaphuli river, is a unique initiative of Sheikh Hasina, the
daughter of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu.
“This tunnel will help change the image of development in the port
city . . . In the meantime, the excavation of one of two tubes in the
tunnel work is almost 90 percent completed,” he mentioned.
He also asked all concerned to complete the initiative of widening
Cox’s Bazar-Inani Marine Drive road as early as possible.