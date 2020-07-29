Central AL leader Nurul Haque passes away

DHAKA, July 29, 2020 (BSS) – Awami League Central Working Committee member and former lawmaker from Khulna-6 constituency Sheikh Md Nurul Haque passed away while undergoing treatment at a city hospital this afternoon.

He was 80, said a press release.

Nurul Haque left behind three sons, a daughter and a host of relatives and admirers to mourn his death.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Sheikh Md Nurul Haque.

In a condolence message, the minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.