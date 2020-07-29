COVID-19 cases cross 14,000 marks in Ctg district

CHATTOGRAM, July 29, 2020 (BSS) – The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases crossed the 14,000 mark as 117 new patients were diagnosed with the lethal virus at six laboratories in Chattogram.

Among the newly 117 detected patients, 88 are from Chattogram city and 29 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

“The total number of COVID-19 patients now stands at 14,093 only in Chattogram district till today,” Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi told BSS.

Among the total infected patients, 9,855 are from Chattogram city and 4,238 from different upazilas of the district, he said, adding “With today’s single death, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) death cases in Chattogram reached at 231.”

“A total of 2,093 coronavirus patients including today’s 68 have recovered so far and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 14.85pc in the district,” he mentioned.

“The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative,” Dr, Rabbi further said.

A total of 5,402 patients are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 2,093 have recovered and 231 died while the rest 6,368 are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district,” he added.