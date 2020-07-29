Light to moderate rain likely

DHAKA, July 29, 2020 (BSS) – Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at some places over the country today.

Day temperature may fall slightly over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and it may remain nearly unchanged over Dhaka, Chattogram, Barishal and Khulna divisions, said a met office release here this morning.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal to Assam across Northern part of Bangladesh. One of its associated troughs extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and weak to moderate over North Bay.

Maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 34.8 degrees Celsius at Jashore and minimum temperature today 24.7 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 89millimeters (mm) at Feni.

The sun sets at 6.43 pm today and rises at 5.27 am tomorrow in the capital.