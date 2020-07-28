12 committees formed to help flood-hit farmers

DHAKA, July 28, 2020 (BSS) – The Ministry of Agriculture has formed
12 committees to expedite, supervise and coordinate various incentive
activities including distribution of seeds and fertilizers to overcome
the losses of vegetable and ‘Aman’ paddy of farmers in 28 districts
affected by the ongoing floods.
These committees have been formed with coordination of additional
secretaries of the ministry of agriculture and senior officers of its
subordinate departments or agencies under the directives of
Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque, said an official press
release.
A total of 60 officers (five members in each committee) have been
given the responsibilities in different districts.