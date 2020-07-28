12 committees formed to help flood-hit farmers

DHAKA, July 28, 2020 (BSS) – The Ministry of Agriculture has formed

12 committees to expedite, supervise and coordinate various incentive

activities including distribution of seeds and fertilizers to overcome

the losses of vegetable and ‘Aman’ paddy of farmers in 28 districts

affected by the ongoing floods.

These committees have been formed with coordination of additional

secretaries of the ministry of agriculture and senior officers of its

subordinate departments or agencies under the directives of

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque, said an official press

release.

A total of 60 officers (five members in each committee) have been

given the responsibilities in different districts.