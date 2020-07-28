Public administration ministry working for people’s welfare: Farhad

DHAKA, July 28, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Public

Administration Farhad Hossain said the ministry of public

administration has been working relentlessly for welfare of the common

people.

He was addressing a virtual conference at the signing ceremony of

Annual Performance Agreement (APA) with its subordinate bodies as

chief guest here today.

Farhad said the present government, led by Sheikh Hasina, has been

dealing with the disaster situation with utmost sincerity. Bangladesh

has been able to move forward successfully despite having many

adversities due to the farsighted leadership of the premier, he added.

Public Administration secretary Sheikh Yusuf Harun, Rector of

Bangladesh Public Administration Training Center, Rector of Bangladesh

Civil Service Administration Academy, Director General of Bangladesh

Employees Welfare Board and Director General of Bangladesh Institute

of Administration were present, among others on the occasion.