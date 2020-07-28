Public administration ministry working for people’s welfare: Farhad

DHAKA, July 28, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Public
Administration Farhad Hossain said the ministry of public
administration has been working relentlessly for welfare of the common
people.
He was addressing a virtual conference at the signing ceremony of
Annual Performance Agreement (APA) with its subordinate bodies as
chief guest here today.
Farhad said the present government, led by Sheikh Hasina, has been
dealing with the disaster situation with utmost sincerity. Bangladesh
has been able to move forward successfully despite having many
adversities due to the farsighted leadership of the premier, he added.
Public Administration secretary Sheikh Yusuf Harun, Rector of
Bangladesh Public Administration Training Center, Rector of Bangladesh
Civil Service Administration Academy, Director General of Bangladesh
Employees Welfare Board and Director General of Bangladesh Institute
of Administration were present, among others on the occasion.