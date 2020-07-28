Motorcycle registration fee to be fixed in line with neighboring countries: Humayun

DHAKA, July 28, 2020 (BSS) – Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud

Humayun today said the government will take an initiative to fix the

motorcycle registration fee in line with the neighboring countries in

order to attract foreign direct investment in the country.

“Industries ministry will send a proposal to the concerned

ministries and agencies soon to consider the matter in terms of

reality,” he told a meeting with senior officials of Bangladesh Honda

Private Limited.

Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Honda Private Limited

Himihiko Katsuki and Head of Finance and Commercial of the Bangladesh

Honda Private Limited Shah Mohammad Ashekur Rahman, among others,

joined the online meeting.

During the meeting, Humayun said Bangladesh has achieved economic

prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh

Hasina.

“As a result, the demand for motorcycles is increasing across the

country. Considering the huge demand, domestic and foreign investment

in this industry is increasing,” he added.

He said the government would continue to provide all kinds of

policy support to fetch foreign direct investment in the industry.