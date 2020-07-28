Motorcycle registration fee to be fixed in line with neighboring countries: Humayun

DHAKA, July 28, 2020 (BSS) – Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud
Humayun today said the government will take an initiative to fix the
motorcycle registration fee in line with the neighboring countries in
order to attract foreign direct investment in the country.
“Industries ministry will send a proposal to the concerned
ministries and agencies soon to consider the matter in terms of
reality,” he told a meeting with senior officials of Bangladesh Honda
Private Limited.
Managing Director and CEO of Bangladesh Honda Private Limited
Himihiko Katsuki and Head of Finance and Commercial of the Bangladesh
Honda Private Limited Shah Mohammad Ashekur Rahman, among others,
joined the online meeting.
During the meeting, Humayun said Bangladesh has achieved economic
prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh
Hasina.
“As a result, the demand for motorcycles is increasing across the
country. Considering the huge demand, domestic and foreign investment
in this industry is increasing,” he added.
He said the government would continue to provide all kinds of
policy support to fetch foreign direct investment in the industry.