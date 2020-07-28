Media plays pivotal role to uphold Liberation War spirit: Speaker

DHAKA, July 28, 2020 (BSS) – Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin
Chaudhury today called for disseminating the Liberation War spirit
from generation to generation saying the mass media has been playing a
significant role to keep intact the spirit.
She was addressing the ‘Bazlur Rahman Memorial Award’ giving
ceremony in the field of liberation war affairs journalism at the
Liberation War Museum seminar room joining it virtually.
Jury Board Chairman and Dhaka University former Vice-Chancellor
Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique presided over the function while Awami
League Presidium member and chairman of parliamentary standing
committee on agriculture Begum Matia Chowdhury and Liberation War
Museum trustee and member secretary Sara Zaker were present, among
others.
The Bengali daily, Mukto Sangbad, Gazipur staff reporter Ezaz Ahmed
Milon and private-run satellite television Channel-24 special
correspondent GM Faysal Alam were given the awards for their reports
in the year of 2019.
Congratulating the awardees, Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said that
the awards were given to hardworking, bold and devoted journalists in
recognition of their contribution to the field of journalism on
liberation war affairs, saying the journalists have also been playing
an important role at the national level.
She said journalist Bazlur Rahman, who served as the editor of
Bangla daily Sangbad until his death, was a successful organizer of
the Liberation War as he edited the esteemed newspaper titled
‘Muktijuddho’ during the transitional period of 71’s struggle for
independence.
The Speaker appreciated the initiative of introducing the award
after the journalist’s name to uphold his memories.