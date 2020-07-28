Media plays pivotal role to uphold Liberation War spirit: Speaker

DHAKA, July 28, 2020 (BSS) – Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin

Chaudhury today called for disseminating the Liberation War spirit

from generation to generation saying the mass media has been playing a

significant role to keep intact the spirit.

She was addressing the ‘Bazlur Rahman Memorial Award’ giving

ceremony in the field of liberation war affairs journalism at the

Liberation War Museum seminar room joining it virtually.

Jury Board Chairman and Dhaka University former Vice-Chancellor

Professor AAMS Arefin Siddique presided over the function while Awami

League Presidium member and chairman of parliamentary standing

committee on agriculture Begum Matia Chowdhury and Liberation War

Museum trustee and member secretary Sara Zaker were present, among

others.

The Bengali daily, Mukto Sangbad, Gazipur staff reporter Ezaz Ahmed

Milon and private-run satellite television Channel-24 special

correspondent GM Faysal Alam were given the awards for their reports

in the year of 2019.

Congratulating the awardees, Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said that

the awards were given to hardworking, bold and devoted journalists in

recognition of their contribution to the field of journalism on

liberation war affairs, saying the journalists have also been playing

an important role at the national level.

She said journalist Bazlur Rahman, who served as the editor of

Bangla daily Sangbad until his death, was a successful organizer of

the Liberation War as he edited the esteemed newspaper titled

‘Muktijuddho’ during the transitional period of 71’s struggle for

independence.

The Speaker appreciated the initiative of introducing the award

after the journalist’s name to uphold his memories.