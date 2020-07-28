Forex reserves crosses $37 billion for first time

DHAKA, July 28, 2020 (BSS) – The country’s foreign exchange reserves

has touched a new record of US$37.10 billion amid coronavirus crisis.

The inflow of remittance has played a vital role to raise the foreign

exchange reserve to 37.10 billion on Monday, as per a release of

the Finance Ministry issued today.

Earlier, the previous highest reserves amounting $36.016 billion were

recorded on 30 June, 2020.

The release also said the inflow of remittance has shown an

incredible surprise at the beginning of the fiscal year 2020-21

(FY21).

Expatriate Bangladeshis sent around $2.242 billion remittances during

the first 27 days of July in the current fiscal 2020-21.

This is the highest amount of remittance in a single month in the

history of Bangladesh, the release added.