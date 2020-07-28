Bank branches at RMG industrial areas open on Friday

DHAKA, July 28, 2020 (BSS) – Branches of the scheduled banks in the readymade garments (RMG) industrial areas will remain open on July 31

(Friday) for the convenience of paying the workers’ salaries.

“Branches of the scheduled banks located near garments industrial areas in Dhaka city, Ashulia, Tongi, Gazipur, Savar, Bhaluka, Narayanganj and Chattogram will remain open from 10am to 1pm to facilitate the payment of salaries, bonuses and other allowances to workers and employees of the garment industry ahead of Eid-ul-Azha,” said a Bangladesh Bank (BB) circular issued here today.

In this regard, banks will have to ensure adequate security at their branches in the RMG industrial areas.