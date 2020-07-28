269 transgender, sex worker families get money in Khulna

KHULNA, JULY 28, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 269 needy, jobless transgender, sex workers and destitute families get cash Tk 13.45 lakh today by a non-government organisation (NGO) Rupantor.

Khulna Press Club (KPC) President S M Nazrul Islam distributed Taka 8.85lakh among 177 needy, jobless transgender families at KPC auditorium in the city aimed at mitigating their financial hardship amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

Khulna deputy commissioner Md Helal Hossain virtually joined the distribution ceremony as the chief guest. Each of the beneficiaries has received cash Taka 5,000.

Chief of Disaster Management and Environment Programme of Rupantar and former President of Khulna Press Club Faruk Ahmed, executive director of Rupantor Swapon Guho, Programme Officer Asim Ananda Das, among others, were present at the event.