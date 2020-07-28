Cops asked to remain alert to prevent rawhide smuggling

KHULNA, July 28, 2020 (BSS) – Police forces here have been put on maximum alert to prevent rawhide smuggling of sacrificial animals during Eid-ul-Azha.

“Country’s all 660 Officers-In-Charge (OC) have already been ordered to take stern action against smugglers by ensuring round the clock surveillance and duty in all frontiers as the government adopted zero tolerance against such type of crimes,” said Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Khulna Range Dr Khondokar Mohid Uddin today as chief guest while handing over three modern water vessels (Speed Boats) to Bagerhat, Satkhira and Khulna districts Police at city’s Jailkhana Ghat area.

Additional DIG of Police Md Habibur Rahman and AKM Nahidul Islam attended the function as special guests.

“ The vessels are being handed over on behalf of Inspector General of Police (IGP) for three coastal districts to combat crimes particularly the world’s largest mangrove forest Sundarbans”, Dr Mohid said.

He, reminded the police of their due role in combating crimes , specially piracy and smugglings saying the three modern vessels will help the cops to contain crimes to a great extent in the river ways.

“Initiative has been taken to set up police outpost at Sundarbans with modern equipment to protect biodiversity and check crimes” , the DIG said.

Later, he handed the vessels keys over to three Superintendents of Police, Khulna- S M Shafiullah, Bagerhat – Pankaz Chandra Roy and Satkhira – Mostafizur Rahman.