Call to intensify research activities to boost fish production

DHAKA, July 27, 2020, (BSS) – Fisheries and Livestock Secretary Raunak Mahmud today said research activities should be intensified for further development of domestic fish species to increase production.

He said while addressing an online meeting on the occasion of National Fisheries Week, said a press release here.

“We have to work hard to double fry releasing activities to increase fish production compared to the last year,” he said.

The government hatcheries need to produce more fries to provide the fish farmers in the post-flood period,” the secretary said.

Highlighting the need of involving the individual-owned hatchery owners in the releasing programmes of fry, he urged the officials concerned to increase research activities regarding fish production.

Additional Secretary of Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock Shyamal Chandra Karmakar, Director General of the Fisheries Department Kazi Shams Afroz along with senior officials of the Ministry and Department of Fisheries and Deputy Directors of the Fisheries Department attended the meeting online.

National Fisheries Week, 2020 started on July 21 with the slogan ‘Increase fish production, build a happy and prosperous country’.

On July 22, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the National Fisheries Week 2020 releasing fry at Ganabhaban Lake.

During the National Fisheries Week, 2020, fish fries were released by Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban lake, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni at Eden College Pond in Dhaka, Rector of Bangladesh Public Administration Training Center Md Rakib Hossain at a pond in Savar Kendra and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam in the Uttara Sector 4 pond, said the release.

On the concluding day, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Nur Taposh will release fries at Dhanmondi Lake.

During the week, public awareness campaigns were conducted in the districts and upazilas, documentary exhibitions on the progress and achievements of the present government in the fisheries sector, ‘anti-harmful chemicals in fish’ campaigns, mobile courts in the implementation of fisheries law, distribution of fish farming equipment among farmers, added the release.