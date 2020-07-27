Shahabuddin Medical MD, 2 others sent to jail

DHAKA, July 27, 2020 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today scrapped bail pleas of three people, including Faisal Al Islam, managing director (MD) of Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital, and sent them to jail in a case lodged for conducting forged coronavirus (COVID-19) tests, issuing fake test reports and other forgeries.

The two other accused are hospital’s assistant director Dr Mohammad Abul Hasnat and inventory officer Shahzir Kabir Sadi.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order as police produced the trio before the court after end of their five-day remand in the case and pleaded to place them behind bars till the conclusion of the probe.

Defence lawyers, however, argued for their bails.

After hearing both the sides, the court cancelled their bail pleas and sent them to jail.

Earlier on the night of July 20, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Faisal from a hotel in the capital’s Banani area, while the elite crime busting agency had arrested Dr Hasnat and Sadi on July 19.

A mobile court of RAB on July 19 raided the hospital and found many anomalies there, including conducting illegal Covid-19 tests with unapproved kits, admitting and continuing fake treatments of corona negative persons, by showing them corona positive through fake tests and running the hospital with expired licence.

RAB filed the case with Gulshan Police Station against the three aforesaid accused and four to five unnamed persons.