Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya discharged from hospital

NEW DELHI, July 27, 2020 (BSS) – Bollywood Superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and grand-daughter Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital today as they were tested negative for Covid-19.

However, Amitabh Bachchan, 77, and his son also an actor of Hindi films Abhishek Bachchan are still in the hospital as they are improving gradually from the coronavirus.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home,” Abhishek Bachchan tweeted today.

In the tweet message, he however wrote that he and his father Amitabh Bachchan are remained in hospital under the care of the medical staff.

He expressed his gratitude to all for continued prayers and good wishes for them. “Indebted forever,” he wrote.

Amitabh and Abhishek have been admitted at Mumbai’s Nanavati Super Specialty Hospital on July 11 as they were tested Covid-19 positive when Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya were in home quarantine.

The next day on July 12, the mother and daughter were diagnosed coronavirus positive, but they were staying at home with “mild symptoms”. On July 17, they were admitted to the same hospital with “breathing problems”.

According to Union Health Ministry report, with a record single-day jump of 49,931 COVID-19 cases, India’s caseload climbed to 14,35,453 today, while recoveries surged to 9,17,567.

The country’s death toll rose to 32,771 with 708 fatalities being recorded in a day, the data updated at 8 am today showed.