Massive plantation campaign to increase forest coverage: Khasru

NETRAKONA, July 26, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Social Welfare Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru today said the massive tree plantation programme marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu will increase the country’s forest resources.

“I am urging all to plant saplings of different varieties of trees including fruit-bearing and medicinal trees on their homestead and fallow lands to achieve economic solvency as well as maintain environmental balance,” he told the inaugural function of a tree plantation programme here.

Chaired by principal of the Netrakona Chandranath College Bilkis Aktar Rehana, the function was addressed, among others, by president of district Mohila Awami League and prominent social worker Kamrunnesa Ashraf Dina and general secretary of district RCS Gazi Muzammel Hussain Tuku.

The tree plantation programme was undertaken here by district Red Crescent Society (RCS in cooperation with the district forest department to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

District RCS Gazi Muzammel Hussain Tuku said under the tree plantation programme, district RCS with the help of district forest department planted 350 saplings of different trees at the Chandranath college premises and 300 tree saplings at Netrakona Rajur Bazer collegiate school premises.

He said the RCS also distributed 300 tree saplings among the local people to inspire them for planting tree saplings.