Journalists performing duties as frontliners to fight COVID-19: Murad

MYMENSINGH, July 26, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Information Dr Md Murad Hassan said journalists are performing their duties with dedicated mindset as they are the frontliners to fight COVID-19.

“Journalist community is playing an important role in containing the deadly virus through projecting different aspects of the disease,” he told a function here.

Murad said the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is providing financial assistance to the people, who are facing economic hardship amid the ongoing coronavirus situation.

At the function, financial assistance was distributed among150 journalists of greater Mymensingh district from the Prime Minister’s special fund.