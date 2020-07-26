AL’s organizing secretary Sakhawat Hossain’s father passes away

DHAKA, July 26, 2020 (BSS) – Organizing Secretary of Awami League (AL) Sakhawat Hossain Shafiq’s father Abul Hossain died at a hospital today in Bogura.

He was 81, said a press release.

Abul Hossain, assistant teacher of Bogura Coronation Institution and College, left behind his wife, one son, four daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Awami League general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader expressed profound shock at the death of Abul Hossain.

In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.