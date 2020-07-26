JKG CEO gives confessional statement in fake Covid test report case

DHAKA, July 26, 2020 (BSS) – Chief executive officer (CEO) of JKG Healthcare Shafikul Islam today gave confessional statement before a Dhaka court in a case lodged over issuing fake coronavirus (Covid-19) test reports.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Morshed Al Mamun Bhuiyan recorded his statement under section 164 as investigation officer (IO) and detective branch inspector Liyakat Ali produced him before the court, a day after end of his two-day remand, and pleaded to record his statement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam on July 22 remanded him in the case.

JKG Healthcare run by Ariful Haque Chowdhury and his wife Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury, was realising money from the suspected patients for coronavirus test, whereas the company had inked a deal with the government to conduct the test free of cost.

The fraud company was even faking the signatures and seals of government agencies in making forged corona test reports, while throwing away the samples taken from suspected patients.

A victim named Kamal Hossain lodged the case against them last month with Tejgaon Police Station.

Apart from Shafikul Islam, Ariful and Sabrina, Jebun Nesa Rima, Biplob Das, Mamunur Rashid, Humayun Kabir Himu, Tanjila Patwari and Sadi Chowdhury are now behind bars in the case.