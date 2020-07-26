Joy is architect of Digital Bangladesh: Quader

DHAKA, July 26, 2020 (BSS) – Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said Prime Minister’s ICT Affairs Adviser and Bangabandhu’s grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy is making his all-out strides from behind the scene to build a Digital Bangladesh and materialize the dreams of Bangabandhu and his daughter.

“Bangabandhu is the symbol of our independence and his able daughter Deshratna Sheikh Hasina is the role model of our economic emancipation. Bangabandhu’s grandson Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who is a hardworking, meritorious and clean-image personality, is working from behind the scene to build a Digital Bangladesh and to translate the dreams of Bangabandhu and his daughter into reality,” he said.

Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, was briefing media at his official residence after the cover unveiling of a book titled “Sajeeb Wazed Joy: Samriddho Agamir Protichchhabi” marking his 50th birthday.

State Minister for ICT Division and publisher of the book Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary and editor of the book Ashraful Alam Khokan and planner of the book Yasin Kabir Joy were present on the occasion.

Quader also inaugurated the online version of the book on the occasion.

Extending birthday greetings, the road transport minister said Joy is the architect of silent revolution in the information and communication technology (ICT) sector.

Describing the country’s advancement in ICT sector in the recent time, he said Bangladesh has witnessed an unprecedented success and capability enhancement in the sector.

Business and commerce, official and educational activities and social communication are being kept continued using internet during the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis, which reflects the instance of development, he added.

Pointing to outsourcing, Quader said thousands of youths are now earning money using internet, staying at home and competing with the world while the dream was instilled into the mindset of the young generation by Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

He expressed his optimism that the country will reach its dream stairs with the efforts of meritorious youths.

The AL general secretary said the family of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the unique example of honesty and patriotism in the country’s political arena as the family has robust contributions to every achievement of the nation.

Terming Sheikh Hasina as the country’s most successful statesman and politician in the post-1975 period, Quader hoped Bangladesh will march towards progress facing all hurdles with the concerted efforts of all under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, though the ongoing development works face a momentary setback due to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.