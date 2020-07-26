Flood situation mostly stable in B’putra basin

RANGPUR, July 26, 2020 (BSS) – The flood situation remained mostly stable in eight northern districts with further fall in the rate of onrushing water amid almost no monsoon rains in the Brahmaputra basin during the last 24 hours ending at 9 am today.

Officials of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) said water levels of major rivers marked fall at most points during the period with a possibility of improvement of the situation in the next 48 to 72 hours.

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre of BWDB sources, no notable monsoon rains were recorded both in the upstream of the northeastern Indian states as well as downstream in the Brahmaputra basin during the last 24 hours.

The major rivers were still flowing above the danger mark at the 10 points in Kurigram, Gaibandha, Jamalpur, Bogura and Sirajganj districts at 9 am today.

Water levels of the Brahmaputra marked fall by 7cm at Noonkhawa and 5cm at Chilmari and was flowing above its danger mark by 58cm and 72cm respectively at these points at the same time while the water levels of Dharla marked fall by 18cm at Kurigram and Ghaghot rose by one cm at Gaibandha as the rivers were flowing above their danger mark by 44cm and 76cm at these points respectively.

The Jamuna remained steady at Fulchhari and marked rise by 2cm to 5cm during the period and was flowing above the danger mark by 104cm at Fulchhari, 112cm at Bahadurabad, 119cm at Sariakandi, 100cm at Kazipur and 88cm at Sirajganj points at 9 am today.

Talking to BSS, Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said all flood control embankments and structures are remaining safe and riverbank protection works continuing at some vulnerable points to check erosion in the zone.

He predicted that a possibility of a stable flood situation in the next 24 hours with probability of improvement of the situation during the next 48 to 72 hours in the basin.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said 713 medical teams are extending healthcare services and medicines to the flood-affected people across the Rangpur division.

Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam said the administrations in association with local public representatives have further intensified relief activities in flood-hit northern districts of the division.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer (DRRO) of Rangpur ATM Akhteruzzaman said 330 tonnes of rice and Taka 18.50 lakh, 3,000 packets of dry foods and Taka two lakh for animal fodders are being distributed among 60,000 flood-hit people in the district.

Gaibandha DRRO Moazzem Hossain said distribution of 330 tonnes of rice, Taka eight lakh, 5,650 packets of dry foods, Taka two lakh for baby foods and Taka four lakh for animal fodders continues among 1.46-lakh flood-hit people of the district.

Acting DRRO of Lalmonirhat Shammi Kaiser said 299 tonnes of rice, Taka seven lakh, 3,000 packets of dry foods, Taka two lakh each for baby foods and animal fodders are being distributed among 1.77 lakh people of 39,584 families in the district.

DRRO of Kurigram Abdul Hye Sarker said distribution of 190 tonnes of rice, Taka nine lakh, 6,000 packets of dry foods, Taka two lakh for baby foods and Taka four lakh for animal fodders continues among 2.50 lakh people of 62,630 families in the district.