New Navy Chief adorned with vice-admiral rank badge

DHAKA, July 26, 2020 (BSS) – Newly-appointed Chief of Naval Staff Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal was adorned with the rank badge of Vice-Admiral at a function in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban this morning.

“Chief of Army Staff General Aziz Ahmed and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat adorned the new naval chief with the rank badge of vice-admiral,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

After the badge-adorning ceremony, the prime minister wished the new naval chief’s success in discharging his duties and assured him of extending all sorts of cooperation to this end, the press secretary said.

Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General Md Mahfuzur Rahman and Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Mian were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the government appointed Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Rear Admiral Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal as the new Chief of Naval Staff (CNS).

The Ministry of Defence issued a gazette notification in this regard on July 18.

It said the appointment will come into effect on July 25 afternoon, when Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal will be promoted to the rank of Vice-Admiral.

He has been made the naval chief for three years till July 24, 2023, the notification added.

Mohammad Shaheen Iqbal replaced outgoing Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury who went on retirement on July 25.