Khalid for ensuring passengers safety on waterways

DHAKA, July 25, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Shipping Khalid

Mahmud Chowdhury today said the government is making its best strides

to make journey on waterways safe and comfortable for passengers in

all routes including Dhaka-Barishal.

“Dhaka-Barishal river route is one of the lifelines of Bangladesh.

Existing problems on this route will be removed to ensure safe and

comfortable journey,” he told journalists while visiting

Dhaka-Barishal river route accompanied by BIWTA officials.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman

Commodore Golam Sadeq and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Barishal Md

Ajior Rahman were present among others.

The state minister inaugurated a tree planting programme marking the

birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman by planting tree saplings on the Barisal river port premises.

Later, Khalid visited the grave of Begum Shahanara Abdullah, former

senior vice-president of Barishal district unit of Awami League.

Barishal City Corporation mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah was present

on the occasion.

Earlier, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury visited

Narayanganj-Chandpur-Miyarchar-Kaliganj-Charshibali-Charmonai

waterways.