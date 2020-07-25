Khalid for ensuring passengers safety on waterways

DHAKA, July 25, 2020 (BSS) – State Minister for Shipping Khalid
Mahmud Chowdhury today said the government is making its best strides
to make journey on waterways safe and comfortable for passengers in
all routes including Dhaka-Barishal.
“Dhaka-Barishal river route is one of the lifelines of Bangladesh.
Existing problems on this route will be removed to ensure safe and
comfortable journey,” he told journalists while visiting
Dhaka-Barishal river route accompanied by BIWTA officials.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman
Commodore Golam Sadeq and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Barishal Md
Ajior Rahman were present among others.
The state minister inaugurated a tree planting programme marking the
birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur
Rahman by planting tree saplings on the Barisal river port premises.
Later, Khalid visited the grave of Begum Shahanara Abdullah, former
senior vice-president of Barishal district unit of Awami League.
Barishal City Corporation mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah was present
on the occasion.
Earlier, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury visited
Narayanganj-Chandpur-Miyarchar-Kaliganj-Charshibali-Charmonai
waterways.