56 poor families get relief goods in Singair

MANIKGANJ, July 24, 2020 (BSS) – A total of 56 poor families of all 11 unions and Singair municipality today got relief goods to tackle the present situation caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the district.

On the occasion, a simple function was held at Singair upazila

Complex auditorium.

Lawmaker of Manikganj-2 constituency Momtaj Begum addressed the function as the chief guest and distributed 56 bundles of Corrugated Iron (CI) sheet and cash Taka 1.50 lakh among the disadvantaged families under the Ministry of Relief and Disaster Management.

With Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO), Singair Runa Layla in the chair, the function was attended, among others, by Upazila Chairman Musfiqur Rahman Hannan,

Assistant Commissioner (Land) Meher Nigar Sultana,

Upazila Fisheries Officer Wahid Abrar, Project

Implementation Officer Mostafizur Rahman, Upazila Vice-Chairman Rezaul Karim Ujjal,

Upazila women Vice-Chairman Sharmin Akter and Awami League leaders

and activists.

Later, the lawmaker released fish fries in the Upazila Complex pond.