Keraniganj to be brought under high speed internet

DHAKA, July 24, 2020 (BSS) – Keraniganj upazila of Dhaka district

will be brought under high-speed internet connection under Info-Sarker

Phase-3 Project.

An inauguration programme in this regard will be held tomorrow at

11 am through a video conference on ‘Zoom’ platform where State

Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid will

join it as chief guest. Besides, Md Kamrul Islam, MP, State Minister

for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak

and ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam will also participate

in the programme.

Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Md Shahidul Islam will preside over the programme.

As part of providing high speed internet in Keraniganj, Points of

Presence (POPs) will be installed at Aganagar, Kalatia, Kalindi,

Tegharia, Shakta, Shubhadhya, Hazratpur and Taranagar unions of

Keraniganj Upazila of Dhaka District.