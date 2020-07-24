Keraniganj to be brought under high speed internet

DHAKA, July 24, 2020 (BSS) – Keraniganj upazila of Dhaka district
will be brought under high-speed internet connection under Info-Sarker
Phase-3 Project.
An inauguration programme in this regard will be held tomorrow at
11 am through a video conference on ‘Zoom’ platform where State
Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid will
join it as chief guest. Besides, Md Kamrul Islam, MP, State Minister
for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak
and ICT Division Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam will also participate
in the programme.
Dhaka Deputy Commissioner Md Shahidul Islam will preside over the programme.
As part of providing high speed internet in Keraniganj, Points of
Presence (POPs) will be installed at Aganagar, Kalatia, Kalindi,
Tegharia, Shakta, Shubhadhya, Hazratpur and Taranagar unions of
Keraniganj Upazila of Dhaka District.