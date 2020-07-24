Oxygen plant set up at CGH in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, July 24, 2020 (BSS) – A Central Oxygen Plant has been set up at the Chattogram General Hospital (CGH) at a cost of Taka 80 lakh.

As a result, patients will get uninterrupted oxygen supply from the plant from now on.

The oxygen supply has already started as the construction of the plant was completed on Thursday.

Earlier, a central oxygen line was set up with the financial support of S Alam Group at cost of Tk 85 lakh at the hospital to supply oxygen to the plant.

Initially, the plant was started with 6,000 liters of liquid oxygen which will may meet the need for the next 4-5 days.