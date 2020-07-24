Mango export from Rajshahi to European markets continues

RAJSHAHI, July 24, 2020 (BSS)- Exporting of mangoes from Rajshahi to European markets has been continuing since July 13 last making many people happy in the region.

“This time, the third consignment of ‘Fazly’ and ‘Ampropaly’, two mango varieties, is now on the way to the United Kingdom,” said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Shariar Alam in his Facebook post this morning.

He said the second shipment of the exporting mangoes was sent to Milan in Italy on July 20 last successfully.

Shariar Alam said a company named North Bengal Agro Farm Ltd has started exporting mangoes of Rajshahi to the European markets this year since the second week of this month.

The first shipment reached Switzerland on July 13 last successfully, he said, adding that the mangoes are now being sold in shops of the two countries.

More mangoes will also be exported to the European markets, he expected. If there is no major problem, it will continue until mid-August. It will also be exported to other countries, said Shahriar.

“The target of mango export was set at 100 tonnes this year but it is not possible due to various reasons. Using experience of this year, the target for 2021 will be set,” the minister added in his post.

“The government will set up a fruit quarantine and processing center next year and everyone will use it. I hope this will create a new chapter for the country,” he added.

“Apart from our Tissue Culture Project, North Bengal Agro Farm Ltd is certified by the ‘Bangladesh Seed Certification Agency’ and follows “Standard Post Harvest Processing Techniques and Guidelines of Seed Certification Agency” to produce quality Agro products,” said Shahriar Alam.