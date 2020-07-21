COVID-19 cases reach 9,484 in Khulna division

KHULNA, July 21, 2020 (BSS) – With detection of 280 more positive cases in last 24 hours till today’s noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division reached 9,484, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here today.

“We received 282 samples at Khulna Medical College (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till this noon and 280 of those were found COVID-19 positive,” Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter told BSS this noon.

The health officials said the newly detected patients are 73 in Khulna, 46 in Chuadanga, 43 in Kushtia, 37 in Satkhira, 22 in Bagerhat, 27 in Jashore, 19 in Jhenaidah, nine in Magura and four in Narail districts in the division.

“Among the total 9,484 COVID-19 patients, 3,737 are in Khulna, 1,426 in Jashore, 1,236 in Kushtia, 664 in Jhenaidah, 547 in Satkhira, 524 in Narail, 433 in Bagerhat, 446 in Chuadanga, 334 in Magura and 137 in Meherpur districts” Dr. Ferdousi said.

The number of recovered COVID-19 patients continues increasing along with rise in the number of infected patients in recent weeks in the division, she said.

“With the healing of 209 more infected patients, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 4,733 with the recovery rate of 49.90 percent in the division till today’s noon,” she said.

The recovered patients are being discharged from home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals after disappearance of all symptoms and finding of two consecutive real-time PCR tests.

“Among the total 9,484 coronavirus infected persons, 1,005 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 4,733 have recovered and 171 died while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division”, Dr. Ferdousi said.

With the five more deaths the total number of fatalities now reached 171 in the division.

“The district-wise break-up of the fatalities remains at 56 in Khulna, 28 in Kushtia, 20 in Jashore, 15 in Satkhira, 13 in Jhenaidah, 10 in Bagerhat, nine in Naral, seven each in Magura and Meherpur and six in Chuadanga districts in the division”, she added.

Currently, the fatality rate among the total 9,484 Covid-19 patients stand at little over 1.80 percent in the division.

During the last 24 hours, 204 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 180 others released from all ten districts in the division.

A total of 47,531 people were put in quarantines since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in all ten districts of the division.

Among them, 44,599 have so far been released and 2,932 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines.