Tarik Ahsan made Bangladesh Ambassador to Portugal

DHAKA, July 20, 2020 (BSS) – The government has decided to appoint Tarik Ahsan, currently serving as the Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan, as the next Bangladesh Ambassador to Portugal.

Ahsan is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 9th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs Cadre, a foreign ministry press release said here.

Earlier, he served as the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, it said.

Ahsan also served in various capacities in foreign ministry Bangladesh missions in Riyadh, Jakarta, Berlin and Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.

He obtained his Bachelor’s degree in Electrical & Electronic Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET) while he secured a Post-graduate Diploma in International Relations and Development from the International Institute of Social Studies (ISS), the Hague, the Netherlands, added the release.

He was a news presenter of the Bangladesh Television from 1991 to 1996.