Modern technology centers to be built for plastic, light engineering industries

DHAKA, July 20, 2020 (BSS) – The government has taken initiative to boost the export earnings from plastic and the light engineering industries through utilizing their immense potentials.

In this regard, two state-of-the-art international standard technology centers are being built on 10 acres of land at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar at Mirersarai and on five acres of land at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Gazipur.

According to Commerce Ministry officials, the Export Competitiveness for Jobs (EC4J) Project, is going to establish these centers for Bangladeshi manufacturing sectors in order to address modern technology adoption and diffusion to raise productivity.

For this purpose, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) have allotted these two plots in favour of EC4J Project to establish Technology Centers.

In this regard, the Ministry of Commerce will sign two separate land lease agreements with the BEZA and the BHTPA at a ceremony tomorrow from 11:00 am-12:30 pm (BST) via Zoom Platform.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi will grace the function as the chief guest while PM’s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman and State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak will be present on the occasion as special guests.

Commerce Secretary Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin will chair the signing ceremony while Senior Secretary of ICT Division NM Ziaul Alam, BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury, BHTPA managing director Hosne Ara Begum, EC4J Project Director M Obaidul Azam will also remain present.

The project sources said with these world-class state-of- the-art technology centers, sustainable technology services, time befitting training, technical and business consultancy services will be ensured to make the SMEs in the plastic, manufacturing and light engineering industries more export competitive.

Under the project, 3-D printing and design center, testing and calibration lab, industrial automation center, technology innovation and incubation center, workshop, machine shop, business center, ETP, STP and multipurpose facilities will be ensured for the stakeholders in these centers.