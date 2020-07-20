US launches song honoring COVID-19 frontline workers

DHAKA, July 20, 2020 (BSS) – The US Embassy here through USAID today released a song titled “Joy Hobe” to recognize and thank frontline workers who deliver essential services amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the outbreak in March, Bangladeshi frontline workers have been working tirelessly round the clock and risking their own lives, helping people to stay home and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, said an US embassy press release here.

This USAID (US Agency for International Development) funded initiative was undertaken by ABC Radio (FM 89.6) as a tribute to these real-life superheroes, it added.

On the occasion, US Ambassador to Dhaka Earl Miller said Bangladesh frontline workers including health care personnel, police, customs officials, journalists, people who work in the grocery stores and pharmacies and other businesses are performing remarkable acts of service every day.

“So, we have what we need to care for ourselves and our families … You are all genuine heroes. You deserve our immense gratitude,” he said.

USAID Mission Director Derrick S Brown also showed his high respect for the hard work and the sacrifice of frontline workers of all stripes – “not only doctors, nurses, and pharmacists, but those who clean our hospitals, prepare and deliver our food, keep essential shops open, determine vital policies, transport crucial goods, report on what is happening”.

“They deserve our warmest thanks … We must continue to do all we can to ensure their safety and security as they help us stay safe and informed,” he added.

The song was sung by prominent musician Fuad Al Muqtadir and featured a group of young Bangladeshi singers, including Zohad, Elita, Xefer, Rafa, Tashfee, Palbasha, Emil, and Issa (Farroque Bhai Project).

The video for the song was filmed by the artists themselves from their homes as they do their part to practice social distancing to help stop the spread of COVID-19, said the release.

The link of the song is-

Google drive: https://app.box.com/s/55oc1ghdsdqbfxjqcruv4eegx0xwg8nq ,

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2452682788363140

The US government was one of the first donors to mobilize funds to support Bangladesh’s COVID-19 readiness and response efforts, contributing over $56.5 million so far, including nearly $37 million from USAID in development and humanitarian assistance.

The USA through USAID, has provided more than $7 billion in development assistance to Bangladesh since 1971.