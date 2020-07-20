Speaker for strengthening country’s economy amid Covid-19 crisis

DHAKA, July 20, 2020 (BSS) – Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury today laid emphasis on strengthening the country’s economy despite Covid-19 crisis.

“In order to strengthen the country’s economy amid the Covid-19 situation, we should focus on remittances, readymade garments industry as well as agriculture, fisheries, human resource development and employment generation,” she said while UN Resident Coordinator and Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Mia Seppo met her at Jatiya Sangsad office.

Mia Seppo praised the development and progress of Bangladesh initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She also said UNDP will continue its support for the development of Bangladesh in the future as well.

During the meeting, they discussed issues related to violence against women and children in Bangladesh, women’s empowerment, gender equality, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) etc.

More women entrepreneurs need to be created in order to empower women and it is very important to facilitate loan facilities for women entrepreneurs in consultation with the governor of Bangladesh Bank, Speaker opined.

Seppo said under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh is now working to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and implement Vision-2021.

UNDP Country Director Sudipta Mukherjee was also present on the occasion.

BSS/PR/MR/Trans/KAK/RY/21:02 hrs