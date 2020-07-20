12th episode of AL webinar on ‘Beyond the Pandemic’ tomorrow

DHAKA, July 20, 2020 (BSS) – The 12th episode of Bangladesh Awami League’s special webinar titled ‘Beyond the Pandemic’ will be held at 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Barrister Shah Ali Farhad will moderate the programme titled “Agriculture and Food Security during the corona pandemic”, said a release here today.

Like previous occasions, the webinar will be broadcast live on the AL’s official Facebook page www.facebook.com/awamileague.1949 and Youtube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/myalbd) while the viewers can ask their queries and suggest ideas through Facebook during the live session.

It will also be broadcast live on private television channel Bijoy TV and Facebook pages of Somoy TV, Daily Bhorer Kagoj, Ittefaq, Samakal, Jugantor, Sarabangla.net, bdnews24.com, Barta24.com, Banglanews24.com and Jagonews24.

Viewers can ask their queries and suggest ideas to the speakers during the live session through Facebook.

Agriculture Minister and Awami League presidium member Dr M Abdur Razzaque, Emeritus Professor and former vice chancellor of Bangladesh Agriculture University (BAU) Dr MA Sattar Mondol, BAU’s vice chancellor Dr Lutful Hasan, Bangladesh Agriculture Economist Association President Sajjadul Hasan and Awami League Agriculture and Cooperatives Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laily will join the webinar as discussants.

A total of eleven episodes so far have been held.