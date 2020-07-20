National Fisheries Week-2020 begins tomorrow

DHAKA, July 20, 2020 (BSS) – The “National Fisheries Week-2020” will begin across the country from tomorrow (July 21).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the week through releasing the fish fries at the Ganabhaban lake at around 10.30am on July 22.

The week will be observed till July 27 with the theme of “Machh Utpadan Briddhi Kori, Shukhi Samriddha Desh Gori (Let us increase fish production and build a happy and prosperous country)”.

To observe the week, the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock (MoFL) has taken elaborate programmes this year aiming to motivate and creating awareness among the people for conservation and development of the fisheries resources.

The MoFL has finalized the central, district and upazila level programme and district, hill districts and upazila committee has also been formed to observe the programme at the field level.

As part of the central programme, the important road islands in the capital city will be decorated with banners and festoons on the first day of the week.

On the same day, contributions and achievements of the Bangladesh government in the country’s fisheries sector will be screened as scroll and TVC through digital displays set up at various traffic signals and public places in the divisional cities, including the capital.

On the second day of the week, supplements will be published in different national dailies.

President M Abdul Hamid will release fish fries in the lake of Bangabhaban on the third day of the week while fish fries will be released in ponds and lakes of different universities, ponds of Ramakrishna Mission and Eden Mohila College in the city and water bodies of Bangladesh Public Administration Training Center (BPATC) in Savar on the same day.

Simultaneously, on the third day, Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute will distribute fish germplasm among the hatchery owners and entrepreneurs free of cost to protect the fish fries and endangered fish.

On the fifth day of the week, Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will release fish fries in the lake of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban while documentaries on the special achievements of the present government in the fisheries sector will be screened at various places in the capital city on the same day.

On the sixth day of the week, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam and South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh will release fish fries at Sangam Lake in Uttara and Dhanmondi Lake respectively.

On the last day of the central programme, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim will address a view exchange meeting with the officials of the Fisheries Department and the divisional fisheries officers through videoconferencing and declare the end of the weeklong programme.

Besides, the weeklong district and upazila level programmes, marking the National Fisheries Week, will include carrying out public awareness campaigns through miking, displaying banners and festoons, exhibiting documentaries on the progress and achievements of the present government in the fisheries sector, carrying out anti-harmful chemical application campaigns, conducting mobile courts to implement fisheries laws, giving suggestions to the farmers for fish farming and distributing fish farming materials among the farmers.