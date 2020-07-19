President attends his younger brother’s namaz-e-janaza at Mithamain

MITHAMAIN, Kishoreganj, July 19, 2020 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today attended namaz-e-janaza of his younger brother and freedom fighter Abdul Hye at his ancestral home at Kamlapur village under Mithamain upazila here.

President’s press secretary Mohammad Joynal Abedin told BSS that the President along with his family members joined the second janaza there maintaining the health rules.

His youngest son Riad Ahmed conducted the namaz-e-janaza where all were wearing PPEs (personal protection equipments).

Later, the head of the state paid his tribute to his younger brother by placing wreath at the coffin.

Abdul Hye had been serving as the Assistant Private Secretary (APS) to the President. He died of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on July 17 at the age of 67.

He breathed his last at 1:15 am on the day at the intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Dhaka CMH where he was undergoing treatment with Coronavirus infection since July 2.

He left his wife, one son, two daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death. He was the eighth of his nine brothers and sisters.

Born at Mithamain of the Kishoreganj district in 1953, Abdul Hye was the commander of Mithamain Muktijoddha Sangsad.

He started his job as an APS to the Deputy Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad in 1997 and went on retirement as a deputy director of public relation unit in the Parliament Secretariat on December 30 in 2013.

Hye was involved in different social-cultural and development organizations. He was also a professor of Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Haque Government College and founder of Hazi Taeb Uddin School in Mithamain upazila.

Abdul Hye was buried at his family graveyard this afternoon.