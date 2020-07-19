JKG CEO Ariful sent to jail

DHAKA, July 19, 2020 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today sent chief

executive officer (CEO) of JKG Healthcare Ariful Haque Chowdhury and

his associate Sayeed to jail in a case lodged over issuing fake

coronavirus test reports.

The court also ordered to provide them health service as per the jail code.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahmuda Begum passed the order as

police produced them before the court after the end of their remand.

Investigation officer (IO) and detective branch inspector Liyakat

Ali in a petition pleaded to keep them behind the bars till completion

of the probe in the case.

Earlier on July 15, another court put them on four-day police

remand. They were remanded for the first time on June 24.

Tejgaon Police Station team on June 24 arrested them along with

others in separate drives at Ashkona and Gulshan areas.

JKG Healthcare run by Ariful and his wife Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury

was realizing money from the suspected patients for coronavirus test

whereas the company had inked a deal with the government to conduct

the test free.

The fraud company was even faking the signatures and seals of

government agencies in making forged corona test reports, while

throwing away the samples taken from suspected patients.